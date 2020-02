The first official count in the Kerry constituency is due to begin shortly.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae and Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly are proving most popular in the Kerry constituency.

Michale Healy Rae’s final tally stands at 16,695 while Pa Daly is just behind at 15,640.

The final tallies in the Kerry constituency were announced around an hour ago.

Results from the first count are expected around 8.30pm tonight.