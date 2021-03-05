First Kerry woman elected to IFA national council

Reforming the Fair Deal Scheme, more support for beef farmers, farm safety and mental health awareness.

Those are just some of the priorities for the first Kerry woman elected to the national council of the Irish Farmers’ Association, Mary Fleming.

The suckler and beef farmer from Kilcummin, who is now second delegate for Kerry IFA, spent many years on the Farm Family Committee and as county secretary.

Mary Fleming brought the Women in Agriculture conference to Killarney in 2012, successfully fought to reinstate pensions in 2010 and is an active fundraiser for charity.

She told Agritime the IFA has changed a lot over the years: