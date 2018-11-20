First European Talent Hub in Ireland launched in Tralee

A European Talent Hub, the first of its kind in Ireland, has been officially launched in Tralee.

Earlier this year, multi-award-winning company Sigmar Recruitment announced a one-billion-euro

partnership with French giant Groupe Adéquat; the purpose of which is to help both organisations to scale internationally.

As part of this partnership, Sigmar has developed a base in Tralee.





The company says it has filled twenty of the initial sixty international recruiter positions and is seeking candidates to fill the remaining positions.

Sigmar says Tralee was selected due to the huge talent pool of ambitious individuals available.