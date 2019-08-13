First development of National Broadband Plan in Kerry to begin in Autumn 2020

The first development of the National Broadband Plan in Kerry will get underway in Autumn of next year.

The contract is being finalised and it’s anticipated it will be signed before the end of September this year.

Kerry will receive an investment of €113 million to provide fibre broadband to 28,706 homes in the Intervention Area.

This includes areas such as Ballyhar, Valentia Island and Banemore; it will cover the remaining 32% of premises in the county that are still without high-speed broadband.

CEO of National Broadband Ireland Peter Hendrick explains how people in Kerry will benefit from the first phase of the project: