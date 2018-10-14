First Defeat Of Season For Killorglin Basketball Team

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin have lost their unbeaten record in the Men’s Super League, going down 85-70 at Templeogue.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won by 102 to 92 at DCU Saints. For the second year running the Warriors scored over 100 points to defeat the Saints and leave the Tralee side second on the Super League table behind the unbeaten Black Amber Templeogue.

Warriors trailed 27-24 at the end of the first, led 52-46 at half-time and 79-73 at the end of the third.





Top scorers: Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Jordan Evans 30, Paul Dick 24, Fergal O’Sullivan 14

DCU Saints: Martins Provizors 26, Mike Bonaparte 24, Tariq Guebali 17

Team Tom McCarthy St Mary’s Castleisland have their first win in Women’s Division One, beating UL Huskies 65-63.

St. Mary’s: Lorraine Scanlon 19, Cassandra Buckley 13, Aoife Nolan 10

UL: Abbey Goodsell 21, Katie Whelan 13, Abbey Jeffrey 10