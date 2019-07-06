The first cyclists due back in Killarney for Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle shortly

The first of the over-6,000 cyclists taking part in one of the country’s largest charity cycles will arrive back in Killarney shortly.

The 36th annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle is taking place today and 6,000 cyclists are currently travelling the 175km route, taking them from Killarney, to Cahersiveen, to Waterville, Kenmare and back into Killarney.

The charity has raised almost €16 million for 160 charity organisations through the annual support of cyclists and volunteers.

PRO Cathal Walshe says the conditions are ideal for today’s event.

Cathal Walshe says the first cyclists are expected back into Killarney shortly, including a man who cycled from Sweden.