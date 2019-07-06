The first cyclists due back in Killarney for Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle shortly

radiokerrynews
Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne, blesses cyclists ahead of the 175km RIng of Kerry Charity Cycle on Saturday morning, along with 6000 Cyclists. The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle is the biggest fund-raising event in Ireland, and raised over €15 million over 35 years benefiting 150 charity organisations.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC

The first of the over-6,000 cyclists taking part in one of the country’s largest charity cycles will arrive back in Killarney shortly.

The 36th annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle is taking place today and 6,000 cyclists are currently travelling the 175km route, taking them from Killarney, to Cahersiveen, to Waterville, Kenmare and back into Killarney.

The charity has raised almost €16 million for 160 charity organisations through the annual support of cyclists and volunteers.

PRO Cathal Walshe says the conditions are ideal for today’s event.

 

Cathal Walshe says the first cyclists are expected back into Killarney shortly, including a man who cycled from Sweden.

 

GO TEAM AMY…Brendan O’Connor stretching ahead of the 175km RIng of Kerry Charity Cycle on Saturday morning, along with Wife Triona O’Connor with their ‘Team Amy’ Cyclists, taking to the Ring in memory of their Beloved Daughter Amy who sadly passed away in 2018 after a long illness. Their choosen charity is Recovery Haven. The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle is the biggest fund-raising event in Ireland, and raised over €15 million over 35 years benefiting 150 charity organisations.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC
At your service…American Paralympic Athlete Chris Slavin, with service dog Earle, getting ready to Hand-Cycle the 175km RIng of Kerry Charity Cycle on Saturday morning, along with 6000 Cyclists. The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle is the biggest fund-raising event in Ireland, and raised over €15 million over 35 years benefiting 150 charity organisations.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC
This years very special VIP’s to officially start and raising of the flag for the 36th Annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, Killarney’s most famous Centenarian Mr John Coffey, Lewis Road and One Year old Logan O’Connor with his Aunt Triona O’Connor, who’s beautiful Daughter Amy passed away in 2018, after long battle with cancer. Amy raised the official flag with Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper in 2017. This year Triona’s ‘Team Amy’ is raising funds for Recovery Haven Cancer Support.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC
