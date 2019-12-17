First count announced in IFA presidential election

The first count in the Irish Farmers’ Association presidential election has been announced.

Almost 23,000 IFA members cast a vote.

National Treasurer Tim Cullinan topped the poll with 36 per cent or 8,334 votes.

He was followed by Munster Chairman John Coughlan on 7,402 votes and Livestock Chairman Angus Woods who had 7,149 first preferences.

Mr Woods has now been eliminated and his votes are being distributed among the remaining candidates.

Almost 1,400 Kerry IFA members cast a ballot in the organisation’s presidential election.

742 votes went to John Coughlan followed by 437 for Tim Cullinan and 209 gave their preference to Angus Woods.

There are 5,700 IFA members in Kerry, meaning there was a 24% turnout in the county.

Counting in the race to become Munster IFA Chair is yet to get underway; Kerry IFA Chair Pat O’Driscoll is among the field of three contenders.