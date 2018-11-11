Firies Promoted To County Senior Football League Div 3

Firies have been promoted to County Senior Football League Div 3 after a 1-16 to 3-5 victory over Tarbert.

Firies dominated early on, opening up a 1-4 to 1 points advantage inside 8 minutes, the goal coming from Wiliam Courtney, whose high ball into the Tarbert square deceived the keeper and dropped into the net. 12 minutes in, Tarbert’s Shane Enright powered through for a goal to make it 1-6 to 1-2. It was 1-10 to 1-3 when, in the 28th minute Tarbert were awarded a penalty which Ger O’Sullivan send to the net. Firies, with the aid of a strong wind, led 1-13 to 2-3 at half-time.





It was 6 minutes before the first score of the second period arrived, a point for Firies. A goal in the 40th minute put Tarbert back into contention, Ger O’Sullivan the scorer again, making it 1-14 to 3-4. There was no score again until the 61st minute, when Firies pointed to stretch their lead to 1-15 to 3-4. Tarbert had in the meantime been reduced to 14 men, with Firies having a man sent off shortly after that 61st minute point.

In the 65th minute Firies pointed again but then went down to 13 men. Tarbert had a point back after 67 minutes but Firies were not to be denied.