Firies man is new head of Toastmasters in Ireland and the UK

A Kerry man is the new head of Toastmasters in the UK and Ireland.

Gerard Mannix, a retired dentist from Firies, has taken up the one-year role as District Director for both countries, comprising 200 clubs and 4,500 members.

He first joined the Killarney branch of the public speaking organisation eleven years ago, and has held various other roles within Toastmasters both locally and nationally.

Mr Mannix says that Toastmasters has faced many challenges during the pandemic but has managed to keep its regular meetings going via Zoom.

He says he’s looking forward to getting more young people involved in public speaking, and has already linked up with secondary schools in Kerry: