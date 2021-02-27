Firies GAA gets the green light for new pitches and community walking track

Firies GAA has been granted planning permission for new playing pitches next to the village.

The club, which was established in 1962, has club grounds and facilities at Páirc Eamonn in Farranfore.

However, a huge growth in club numbers over the past ten years means there’s not enough space to accommodate all the underage teams.

Kerry County Council has granted planning for two grass pitches and a community walking track along part of the old Farranfore to Valentia railway line at Ballinvarrig next to the village.