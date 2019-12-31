Fireworks in Tralee and Dingle to ring in New Year

There’ll be fireworks in Tralee and Dingle to ring in the New Year.

Music will start on the Denny Street Stage in Tralee at 5pm and continue until 7pm, pausing at 6pm for fireworks.

Denny Street from Park Lane around to Ivy Terrace will be closed to traffic from 4pm.

Ken Tobin of Tralee Chamber Alliance says the party will be bigger and better than previous years.

In Dingle, the annual fireworks kick off at 10pm, with the Dingle Fife and Drum Band playing music from 11.30pm, ringing in the New Year at the Droichead Beag.

Richie Williams of Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance says it’s a big day in Dingle.