Fireworks thrown from cars in North Kerry force people to seek cover

People, including children out trick or treating, were forced to run for cover last night in a north Kerry village after lit fireworks were thrown from cars.

It’s understood several calls were made to Gardaí after cars containing groups of men drove around Ballylongford throwing fireworks and bangers indiscriminately.

It’s believed some people suffered minor injuries.





Margaret from Listowel says her teenage son was in the village last night and it is amazing nobody was more seriously hurt.

Margaret’s son was forced to hang off the bridge to find cover; others, she said, sought refuge in a local shop: