Three units of the fire brigade last night attended the scene of a fire in Denny Street in Tralee.

The fire broke out in a hostel at the end of Denny Street shortly before 4am.

Gardaí and the fire service were alerted and residents from the hostel were evacuated.

Two units from Tralee fire brigade and one from Castleisland attended at the scene and brought the fire under control.

The scene is being preserved and there are some traffic diversions in the area although Denny St remains open.