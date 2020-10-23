Fionnuala Allen née Lyons, 72 Salmon Weir, Annacotty, Limerick & late of Castleisland.

Principal of Caherelly National School, Ballybricken.

Fionnuala died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick on 22nd October 2020.

Beloved wife of Tom & dearest mother of Conor & Diarmuid. Cherished sister of Phil, Joe, Kevin, Marie & Aileen. Sadly missed by her loving husband, & family, sisters-in-law,

brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, the staff & management at Caherelly & her many friends. Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy

on Saturday (Oct. 24th) at 12 noon and will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****