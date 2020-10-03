Manager Joe O Flaherty says that he is disappointed but is very proud of the massive effort his side put in against a very good Clonakilty team.
Cork Native Takes On The World Of MotorSport
Cork man Matt Griffin is a motor car racing driver for Ferrari. He speaks about his career to date and what is involved in...
Kerry Senior Hurlers Looking Ahead To Division 2 League Final
Manager Fintan O Connor says it is a bonus to be able to get back onto the pitch as his side take on Antrim...
Finuge St Senans Intermediate Ladies Bow Out In Muster Quarter Final
The Heat Doctor – October 2nd, 2020
On the first Friday of every month, the Heat Doctor, David O'Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, answers your home heating and energy conservation questions....
Golfgate Report: No Need for Judge to Resign – October 2nd, 2020
Former Fine Gael senator Paul Coghlan, who invited Supreme Court justice Seamus Wolfe to the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner that was in breach...
SIPTU Reaction to St John of God Announcement – October 2nd, 2020
Ted Kenny is SIPTU industrial organiser. The union represents 250 people who work for St John of God in Kerry.