Kerry take on Tipperary this Saturday in the Co-op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League.

Kerry are bottom of their group and having already beaten Limerick, Tipperary are looking on course to make the final.

Kerry boss Fintan O Connor says that they can be very competitive against the All Ireland hopefuls





The game takes place in MacDonagh Park in Nenagh at 2 O Clock on Saturday, we will have live coverage of the game on Weekend Sport.