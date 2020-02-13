Jerry speaks to the re-elected TD Brendan Griffin about the likely makeup of the next government and whether he believes Leo Varadkar should remain leader of Fine Gael.
Two Kerry water supplies removed from “at risk” list
Two more Kerry water supplies, serving over 1,500 people, have been removed from a list of “at risk” sources.That's according to the latest report...
31 hedge cutting complaints investigated in Killarney MD area
31 complaints about hedge cutting were investigated by Kerry County Council in the Killarney Municipal District in the final four months of 2019.17 of...
New TDs urged to campaign for funding for UHK’s maternity unit
There are calls for the county's newly elected TDs to campaign for funding to ensure safety improvements can be carried out at University Hospital...
Una O’Neill – February 12th, 2020
Joe McGill's guest on 'In Conversation' this week is Templenoe native and community activist Una O'Neill. Una will tell Joe about having to leave...
Who Was My Biological Father? – February 13th, 2020
‘Mary’ (not her real name) told Jerry how she found out that her birth mother was 12-years-old when she was born. She now wants...