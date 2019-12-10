Fine Gael in talks to add Mike Kennelly to Kerry general election ticket

Radio Kerry understands that Fine Gael is in talks with Cllr Mike Kennelly about being added to the party ticket ahead of the next general election.

Cllr Kennelly who was re-elected to Kerry County Council in May would join Minister Brendan Griffin on the ballot for Fine Gael.

Mike Kennelly is one of three councillors elected to the council from the Listowel Municipal District in the local elections last May.

At the party’s selection convention in October 2018 Minister Griffin was selected while Cllr Aoife Thornton withdrew her name from selection citing family commitments.

Cllr Kennelly, who had indicated he wanted to contest the convention, pulled his name before the deadline for nominations.

Speculation had suggested that Cllr Thornton was asked to run subsequently by the party but Radio Kerry understands that she has told Fine Gael headquarters that she is not running.

The county executive of Fine Gael met in Listowel last night and it’s understood that Fine Gael General Secretary Tom Curran was also in Listowel.

Both Councillor Kennelly and Fine Gael have been contacted for comment.