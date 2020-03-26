Fine Gael MEPs vote for emergency measures to combat COVID-19

Fine Gael MEPs will vote in favour of emergency EU measures to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

An extraordinary European Parliament plenary session is being held in Brussels today where the MEPs will back three new pieces of legislation to help member states.

The measures will extend the scope of the EU Solidarity Fund, create a Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative and relax rules so airlines retain their flight slots at airports without having to fly empty planes.

The MEPs want to remove any impediments in the medical sector and the food supply chain.

Kerry MEP Sean Kelly says border checks which impede the transport sector must be prevented and the EU must help member states experiencing shortages of personal protective equipment.