Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly continues to lead EU Ireland-South counts

Counting is continuing at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Cork, with Identity Ireland candidate Peter O’Loughlin eliminated on the seventh count.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly continues to lead.

It’s expected he’ll reach the quota in the next two counts.





The seventh count involved the distribution of independent Colleen Worthington’s votes, with Independents 4 Change candidate Mick Wallace picking up the largest share of these.

Mr Wallace remains in third, just over 1,000 votes behind Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher.

Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada continues to perform well, with almost 80,000 votes and Green Party candidate Grace O’Sullivan has just over 77,000 votes.

Sean Kelly has given his views on the controversy involving Dublin Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey.