Fine Gael local conventions to take place in three Kerry districts next month

Fine Gael local area conventions will take place in three districts early next month.

The conventions will decide the party’s candidates for the local elections, which are due to take place in May of 2019.

Dingle’s electoral area will hold its convention on December 3rd, the Castleisland convention will take place on Friday, December 7th, and the Listowel selection event will take place on Wednesday, December 12th.





Further conventions for Tralee, Kenmare and Killarney electoral areas will be announced in January.