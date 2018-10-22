Fine Gael HQ expected to add second candidate to contest General Election in Kerry

Fine Gael headquarters are expected to add a second candidate to contest the General Election in Kerry.

Last night at the party’s Kerry convention, Junior Minister Brendan Griffin was chosen as the sole candidate.

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin and Listowel Councillor Aoife Thornton were nominated by Kerry Fine Gael members to contest last night’s Kerry Fine Gael General Election convention.





The Listowel Municipal District Cathaoirleach withdrew her name from selection due to family commitments, saying now is not the right time for her to go for the Dáil elections.

Listowel Cllr Mike Kennelly had indicated he wanted to contest the convention, but pulled out before the deadline for nominations.

Councillor Thornton says the direction from Fine Gael HQ is to run two candidates in the Kerry constituency, and she believes they’ll add a second person to the ticket.

A spokesperson for the Kerry FG constituency says the members nomination process has been completed and any addition would be a decision for Fine Gael HQ.

They added they’re looking forward to the local election conventions, which will be held shortly.