Fine Gael Councillors React to Government Formation – May 7th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Aisling O’Brien presents the findings of a Radio Kerry News survey of Fine Gael Kerry County Councillors in which they are asked about their views about going into coalition with Fianna Fáil and the Greens. Councillors Bobby O’Connell and Patrick Connor-Scarteen are also interviewed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR