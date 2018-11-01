Fine Gael councillor says approaches to outside candidates undermines elected representatives

A Kerry councillor believes approaches made to people outside Fine Gael to run in the next general election undermine existing councillors.

Mike Kennelly’s comments follow reports that the party had approached former Kerry footballers Kieran Donaghy and Colm Cooper to run for the party; both declined.

Cllr Kennelly says it wasn’t an easy decision not to put his name forward at the selection convention in Kerry; so far, Junior Minister Brendan Griffin is the sole name on the Kerry Fine Gael ticket.





The Listowel councillor says he will focus on securing his seat in next year’s local elections and believes the Government will remain until 2020 at which time his name may appear on the general election ballot paper: