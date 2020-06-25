Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley elected as Cathaoirleach of Listowel MD

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Foley has been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District.

The annual meeting of the Municipal District took place at Listowel Family Resource Centre today.

Cllr Foley, who’s from Ballylongford, was first elected to Kerry County Council last year.

He says he looks forward to meeting the challenges presented by the coronavirus and paid tribute to those who had died as a result.

During his term, the Cathaoirleach will prioritise the development of the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank, the North Kerry greenway and renewal of towns and villages.