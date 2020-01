Fine Gael has added a second Kerry candidate to its general election ticket.

Kerry County Councillor Mike Kennelly will contest the general election for the party.

He will run alongside sitting Fine Gael TD and Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin.

Councillor Kennelly, who is from Listowel, has been a councillor since 2009.

He says he is “honoured” to have been added to the ticket.