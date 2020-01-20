Kayte says it’s very distressing to regularly find dog dirt on a relative’s grave.
11% drop in Kerry claims relating to uninsured drivers
There was an 11% drop in insurance claims relating to uninsured drivers in Kerry last year.That's according to the Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland...
Bogus caller posing as council worker scams Tralee householder
Gardaí have warned people to be vigilant of door-to-door callers, after a man posing as a council worker scammed a sum of money from...
Clifford To Captain Kerry Senior Football Team
David Clifford is the new captain of the Kerry Senior football team.County champions East Kerry have nominated the Fossa forward to lead the Kingdom...
Farewell Mr Tidy – January 20th, 2020
Fr Michael Murphy helped Sneem, Kenmare and Killarney win the National TidyTowns Competition in addition to other awards. Yvonne Quill of Killarney Looking Good...
Finding Dog Excrement on a Loved One’s Grave – January 20th, 2020
Operation Transformation Walks – January 16th, 2020
There are two Operation Transformation walks taking place in Kerry this Saturday; one in Tralee & one in Listowel. Jimmy Deenihan is Chair of...