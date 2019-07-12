Finance Minister to address Valentia’s role in making globalisation possible

The Minister for Finance along with a former US Ambassador will address an event in Valentia today which will examine the island’s role in making globalisation possible.

Paschal Donohoe and Kevin O’Malley, the former US Ambassador to Ireland, are among the speakers at the 3rd Valentia Lecture.

The Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation has organised today’s gathering which marks the transmission of the first transatlantic cable which was sent from Valentia Island to Heart’s Content in Newfoundland, Canada in 1858.

This year’s event also celebrates the 200th anniversary of the birth of Cyrus Field, the American businessman who along with other entrepreneurs, formed the Atlantic Telegraph Company which laid that first cable, by using a shallow submarine plateau that ran between Ireland and Newfoundland.

The Valentia Lecture – which is free – will be held in the cable station in Knightstown at 2pm and will be followed by a reception and gala dinner at the Royal Hotel Valentia starting at 7pm.

The goal of the Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation and their counterparts in Newfoundland is that both transatlantic sites would be granted UNESCO World Heritage status.