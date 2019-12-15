It’s Final’s Day In North and East Kerry

The North Kerry Final takes place in Ballylongford, with Brosna searching for their first ever title against defending champions St Senans, that one has a 2 O Clock start.

While 2:15 is the start time in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney, where local rivals Dr Crokes and Legion do battle for the O Donoghue Cup.

We will have live commentary of the North Kerry Final plus updates from the East Kerry final this afternoon.

The Galvin Cup Final takes place at Midday, as Gneeveguilla entertain Listry in the decider.