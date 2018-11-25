James O’Connor’s final report from this weekend’s Coursing event in Rathkeale.
Final Round-up From Rathkeale Coursing Event
Exclusive Interview With GAA President, John Horan
The President of the GAA, John Horan was in Kerry on Saturday night to present the county's Minors, Juniors and U21 Hurlers with their...
Mick McCarthy Installed As Republic of Ireland Soccer Manager
SOCCERThe FAI has confirmed Mick McCarthy as the Republic of Ireland manager for two years.Former Wolves boss Terry Connor will come in as assistant...
Kerry Footballing Great’s Nickname Sparks Security Alert – November 23rd,
You can probably guess the footballer whose nickname triggered a security alert on a flight. Yes, it was Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston. He explained all...
Call from the Dáil – November 23rd, 2018
John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, looks at the week that was in politics.
Mary Lou on Brexit, Rural Ireland & Being in Government – November 23rd, 2018
The President of Sinn Féin will be in Castleisland this weekend addressing a conference on rural revival.