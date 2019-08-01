Padraig Harnett previews tonights cycling action
Final Round Of Hill Climb League Tonight
Padraig Harnett previews tonights cycling action
Oisin Murphy Wins Feature Race At Goodwood
Killarneys Oisin Murphy and Deirdre have won the feature in what is a big surprise to the racing world.Mike Vince was watchingKerry Jockey Oisin...
Kerry Athlete Competing in Turin, Italy Today
There is a Kerry Athlete competing in Turin, Italy today.Pat Murphy from Castleisland is taking part in the European Master Games today.He...
Double Blood Test Mistake – August 1st, 2019
Antoinette told Jerry how the double error at University Hospital Kerry has led to a delay in establishing what’s wrong with her five-year-old granddaughter.
Killarney Needs a Skateboard Park – August 1st, 2019
Tyler McCarthy and his friends love to skateboard. The problem is there’s no suitable facility for them in Killarney.
Meat Factory Protests: Organiser Says They’re Not Blockades – August 1st, 2019
Dermot O’Brien is chair of the southwest region of the Beef Plan Movement which has been organising protests outside meat factories over the price...