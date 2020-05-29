The final Padre Pio prayer meeting will be live streamed from Castleisland Parish Church on Tuesday June 2nd

The final Padre Pio prayer meeting will be live streamed from Castleisland Parish Church on Tuesday June 2nd at 7.30pm. Witness will be a recording of Mickey Harte’s presentation which he gave in Lixnaw in March 2019. St. Pio’s Heart bandage relic will be on the altar for reflection.

