Final Opening Round Games In County Senior Hurling Championship This Afternoon

After wins for Lixnaw and St Brendans last evening, the final two first round games take place as part of a double header this afternoon.

First up at 1:30 Ballyduff are up against Crotta O Neills

Crotta boss Paul O Donoghue says it will be tough to beat Ballyduff but anything can happen on the day

At 3:30 it’s Kilmoyley versus Causeway.

Kilmoyley boss Maurice Murnane says reaching the final last year should stand to his side

Extra time will be played in necessary.

We will have reports from Timmy Sheehan right across the afternoon on Weekend Sports.

