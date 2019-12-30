Final Day Underway At St. Mary’s 50th Annual Castleisland Basketball Blitz

Today is the final day of the 50TH annual St. Mary’s Basketball Blitz.

Finals are underway already, with Scartaglen National School up against Muire Gan Smal National School in the Junior Girls local competition.

Highlights of the day are expected to be the Senior National School Boys A Final, which will be played just before Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin face off in the Munster Joinery Premier Men’s Final at 7.40pm.

Warriors will be going for their fourth Premier title in a row.