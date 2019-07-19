Final Day Of Killarney July Racing Festival Is Underway

By
radiokerrysport
-
Action from third race, The Dunloe Hotel and Gardens, Handicap Hurdle which was wan by ‘Smitty Bacon’ ridden by Paul Townsend, At the Killarney Races August Festival, Ladies Day on Saturday, from left, .Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Its the final day of racing for Killarneys July Festival

Mark Costello of the Irish Field looks ahead to todays card

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR