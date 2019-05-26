Final candidates elected in Killarney Electoral Area

The votes have been counted and the seats filled.

Some information first off:





Electorate: 20,864

Total Poll: 12,794

Spoilt Vote: 126

Total Valid Poll: 12,668

Quota: 1,584

The 7 candidates selected in the Killarney Electoral Area are:

Maura Healy-Rae – Independent

Michael Gleeson – Kerry Independent Alliance

Brendan Cronin – Independent

Donal Grady – Independent

Niall Kelleher – Fianna Fáil

Niall Botty O’Callaghan – Independent

Marie Moloney – Labour

Final votes

Maura Healy-Rae – Independent: 3,099

Michael Gleeson – Kerry Independent Alliance: 1,983

Brendan Cronin – Independent: 1,727

Donal Grady – Independent: 1,618

Niall Kelleher – Fianna Fáil: 1,603

Niall Botty O’Callaghan – Independent: 1,694

Marie Moloney – Labour: 1,400

There will be two new faces in the KMD when it reconvenes next month, however, they’re well known to the council; Niall Botty O’Callaghan and Marie Moloney both served as councillors previously.

Fine Gael’s John Sheahan lost out, going down to the final count in his battle for the 7th seat.