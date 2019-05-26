Final candidates elected in Killarney Electoral Area

The votes have been counted and the seats filled.
Some information first off:
Electorate: 20,864
Total Poll: 12,794
Spoilt Vote: 126
Total Valid Poll: 12,668
Quota: 1,584
The 7 candidates selected in the Killarney Electoral Area are:
Maura Healy-Rae – Independent
Michael Gleeson – Kerry Independent Alliance
Brendan Cronin – Independent
Donal Grady – Independent
Niall Kelleher – Fianna Fáil
Niall Botty O’Callaghan – Independent
Marie Moloney – Labour
Final votes
Maura Healy-Rae – Independent: 3,099
Michael Gleeson – Kerry Independent Alliance: 1,983
Brendan Cronin – Independent: 1,727
Donal Grady – Independent: 1,618
Niall Kelleher – Fianna Fáil: 1,603
Niall Botty O’Callaghan – Independent: 1,694
Marie Moloney – Labour: 1,400
There will be two new faces in the KMD when it reconvenes next month, however, they’re well known to the council; Niall Botty O’Callaghan and Marie Moloney both served as councillors previously.
Fine Gael’s John Sheahan lost out, going down to the final count in his battle for the 7th seat.