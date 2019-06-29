Film star Gregory Peck’s son to present award in Dingle

The Dingle International Film Festival comes to an end this weekend after 13 years.

Festival Director Maurice Galwey says they’re unable to employ the staff they need, as the event has become too big and there’s a lack of funding.

Meanwhile, Mr. Galwey has been announced as the winner of the Gregory Peck Award for Excellence in the Art of Film.

Gregory Peck’s son, Anthony, will present the award tonight in the Phoenix Cinema in Dingle, as part of a larger festival event at the venue.

There’s also a sold-out showing of the Bravados, starring Gregory Peck, as well as a Dingle Gin reception, with proceedings getting underway at 8pm sharp.