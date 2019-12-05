Film produced by Kerry students recognised nationally

A film produced by Kerry students has been recognised nationally.

The movie, entitled ‘Spring in the Dáil’, was created and developed by students from Scoil Naomh Eirc, Kilmoyley and was among those shortlisted for the FÍS Film Awards.

The 15th annual event took place at the Helix, Dublin and 25 primary schools across Ireland were presented with awards, including the Kilmoyley students.

This project aims to introduces young students to all aspects of the film-making process, while also developing teamwork, communication and technological skills.