Film directed by Castleisland man long-listed for Oscar nomination

A film directed by a Castleisland man has been long-listed for an Oscar nomination.

A White Horse was directed by Shaun O’Connor who is from Castleisland; the film was written by Cork’s Paul Cahill.

It won Best Irish Short at the Foyle Film Festival which resulted in it making the long-list for a nomination at next year’s Oscars.

Academy members will vote on these films and make a shortlist, which is expected to be announced in February.

The 11-minute long film tells the story of a young gay Irish woman who is sent to a mental hospital for conversion therapy in the 1970s.

Shaun O’Connor says it’s very exciting that the film has made the Oscar long-list.

He says A White Horse is proving popular with audiences around the world:

A White Horse has won numerous awards including Best Irish Short at the Kerry Film Festival and Best Overall at the Richard Harris Film Festival.