File being prepared for DPP following arrest of Kerry-based garda suspected of drug dealing

A file’s being prepared for the DPP by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission following the questioning of a Kerry-based garda about alleged drug dealing.

The Irish Times reports that the officer, who’s believed to be in his late 30s, was arrested by GSOC investigators on Friday.

It’s alleged the garda was selling drugs at parties and suspicions were raised when large quantities of needles from drink and drug-driving test kits were unaccounted for at the officer’s station.

It’s reported the arrest followed a search of a Kerry hotel room.

The garda was released without charge on Saturday and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions by GSOC on the matter.