Fighting the Fires on Kangaroo Island – January 7th, 2020

21-year-old Connor Nourse who lives in Tralee is putting his career on hold to fly out to Australia to fight the catastrophic fires that are threatening the ecosystem of an island renowned for its nature reserves.

Connor had spent a period of 14 months in Kangaroo Island where he volunteered with the Coast Guard and the State Emergency Services. In recent days, they contacted him and asked if he would be able to help in their battle against the blazes.