Fifth person arrested and charged in relation to violent disorder incident in Killarney on Christmas Eve

A fifth person has been arrested and charged in relation to an alleged violent disorder incident in Killarney on Christmas Eve.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Killarney on Thursday and charged in relation to a violent disorder incident in Hazelwood Drive in the town on Christmas Eve.

He appeared before a special sitting of Listowel District Court yesterday afternoon.

Earlier this week, four people were remanded on bail after being charged with violent disorder for the same incident on Christmas Eve.

They will appear before Killarney District Court this coming Tuesday, January 5th.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.