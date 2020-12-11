Fifth man arrested in Killarney investigation released without charge

A man who was arrested yesterday in Killarney in relation to an unexplained death has been released without charge.

He was the fifth person arrested as part of this investigation.

26-year-old Darragh Sheehan, who was from Doneraile in north Cork, was found unconscious outside the Gleneagle Hotel in August.

Mr Sheehan, a former IT Tralee student, was later pronounced dead.

The results of a post mortem examination have not been released.

A man in his thirties was arrested yesterday morning – he’s since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Five people have now been arrested by gardaí; the four other men, who were detained at Killarney Garda Station on Tuesday and Wednesday, have all been released without charge.

Investigations are ongoing.