Fianna Fáil’s Norma Foley retains seat in Tralee

Outgoing Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Foley has retained her seat in the Tralee Local Electoral Area.

She was elected after polling 2,106 first preferences, well surpassing the quota of 1,625.

Her surplus of 481 votes are now being distributed among the remaining 16 candidates.





Six more seats are up for grabs in Tralee as counting continues at the John Mitchel’s Complex in Tralee.

Cllr Foley was first elected in 1999, and subsequently re-elected in each local election.

