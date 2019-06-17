Fianna Fáil’s Jimmy Moloney is new Listowel MD Cathaoirleach

Fianna Fáil Cllr Jimmy Moloney is the new Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District.

He was elected at a special meeting at County Buildings this morning, after being proposed and seconded by Fine Gael Cllrs Aoife Thornton and Mike Kennelly.

Cllr Kennelly was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach; he was proposed by newly-elected Fine Gael Cllr Mike Foley and seconded by Aoife Thornton.

At today’s meeting, the new Cathaoirleach proposed the council write to the Transport Minister Shane Ross seeking more funding for North Kerry’s roads.

Cllr Moloney says as well as roads, the North Kerry Greenway is another priority for his term as Listowel MD Cathaoirleach.