Kerry Fianna Fáil has selected candidates for two areas ahead of next year’s local elections.

Mayor of Kerry Councillor Norma Foley has been selected to run in the Tralee Local Electoral Area, while sitting Councillor Thomas McEllistrim and Fionnán Fitzgerald were selected to run as candidates in the Castleisland area.

Mr Fitzgerald is a teacher in CBS the Green, Tralee, and has been selected for the first time to run as a Fianna Fáil candidate in the local elections.