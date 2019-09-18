Fianna Fáil run private polls on Cllr Norma Foley

Fianna Fáil have reportedly carried out private polling in Kerry ahead of the next General Election.

The move comes following the announcement that Toireasa Ferris will not be running for Sinn Féin and is stepping back from politics.

The poll which was carried out in a number of areas in East Kerry included Cllr Norma Foley in the field of candidates.

Cllr Norma Foley topped the poll in Tralee in the recent local elections with 2106 first preference votes.

She was an unsuccessful candidate for Fianna Fáil in the 2007 General Election.

The party has selected sitting TD John Brassil from Ballyheigue and Cllr Norma Moriarty from Waterville for the its ticket in Kerry, but have indicated that they may add another candidate.

Cllr Ferris decision not to run has prompted specualtion that other political parties and indepenents will reassess policy for the Tralee area ahead of the next election.

The party has been contacted for comment on the reports.