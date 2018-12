Fianna Fáil is to run a new candidate for MEP Brian Crowley’s Ireland South seat.

The MEP has been unable to attend the European Parliament for a number of years due to ill-health.

The Examiner reports that Wexford councillor Malcolm Byrne is to challenge for the seat in next May’s European elections, and will be formally ratified in the New Year.





A spokesman for Mr Crowley says they hope to hold a press conference in the next few weeks.