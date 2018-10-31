Fianna Fáil preparing for next year’s local election

Fianna Fáil is preparing for next year’s local election.

Nominations have been submitted for the Listowel and Kenmare local electoral areas.

Four people have been nominated for the convention for next year’s local election in the Listowel electoral area.





Sitting Cllrs Jimmy Moloney and John Lucid will be joined by Luke Kindelan and Michael Leen.

Meanwhile in the newly formed six-seat Kenmare electoral area, sitting Fianna Fáil Cllrs Norma Moriarty, Michael Cahill and John Francis Flynn have been nominated for convention.

Former Minister and Ceann Comhairle John O’Donoghue has also submitted a nomination for the Kenmare area.

Nominations for the Tralee and Castleisland Local Electoral Areas had to be submitted before 5pm this evening.

In Dingle and Killarney nominations have yet to be submitted.

A date for the Fianna Fáil convention hasn’t yet been confirmed.