Fianna Fáil not ruling anything out for KCC pact

Fianna Fáil is not ruling anything in or out when it comes forming a pact to control Kerry County Council.

The party secured ten seats in the local elections and will likely form part of any deal to hold power in the chamber.

Such pacts decide who will be Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council.





Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael formed a pact in the previous council.

Fine Gael won seven seats in the local elections, independents claimed nine seats, Sinn Féin won four, two seats are held by Labour and one by the Kerry Independent Alliance.

Fianna Fáil’s Michael Cahill who is now 29 years as a serving Kerry County Councillor says the party has already been approached: